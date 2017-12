NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held near a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday as the latest jobless claims data suggesting a firm labor market was offset by advance trade balance figures that pointed a widening trade gap in November.

At 8:35 a.m. (1335 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against a group of six currencies .DXY was down 0.38 percent at 92.676. It touched 92.637 earlier Thursday.