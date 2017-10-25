FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index trims loss as new home sales hit near 10-year peak
October 25, 2017 / 1:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dollar index trims loss as new home sales hit near 10-year peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned flat on Wednesday against a basket of currencies, paring earlier losses following data that showed domestic new home sales unexpectedly reached a near decade high in September.

A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

At 10:07 a.m. (1407 GMT), a widely-used index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies .DXY was marginally higher at 93.802, bouncing from 93.668 shortly before the release of the government’s latest figures on new home sales, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Richard Leong

