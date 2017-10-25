Dollar index trims loss as new home sales hit near 10-year peak

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned flat on Wednesday against a basket of currencies, paring earlier losses following data that showed domestic new home sales unexpectedly reached a near decade high in September.

A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

At 10:07 a.m. (1407 GMT), a widely-used index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies .DXY was marginally higher at 93.802, bouncing from 93.668 shortly before the release of the government’s latest figures on new home sales, according to Reuters data.