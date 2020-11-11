Dollar rises again as markets adjust to vaccine hope and higher yields

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose and the safe-haven yen weakened again on Wednesday as the markets continued to adjust to higher interest rates and prospects for economic growth following news on Monday of encouraging results for a coronavirus vaccine.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The euro fell to its lowest level against the dollar in a week as yields on U.S. bonds rise compared with those on European bonds. And, the New Zealand dollar soared to its strongest in a year and a half as traders scaled back bets that the central bank there would move to negative interest rates.

The dollar has started moving up with gains in equities in a switch from its safe-haven status during the COVID-19 crisis when it tended to move in the opposite direction, said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.

“This is a huge change from what we’ve seen over the past few months,” said Nelson.

“The increase we’ve seen in U.S. yields could be a really important inflection point for seeing that equity-dollar relationship to evolve,” Nelson said. “When you look at real or nominal yields, it’s really becoming increasingly attractive to own dollars rather than euros.”

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to 0.972% on Wednesday, up from 0.82% on Friday.

The dollar was up 0.5% on Wednesday against a basket of currencies after a flat day on Tuesday and a rise of 0.5% on Monday.

Tuesday’s pause in the dollar’s move showed continued restraint and caution about how beneficial the new vaccine will be and when. Coronavirus cases are increasing daily in the U.S. and Europe.

“People are taking a little more prescripted approach to the vaccine. The news is undoubtedly positive, but of course we need to delve into the detail and think about the ramifications of the whole process,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. “We need to remember that this is a vaccine which is unproven in terms of certification.”

The euro was down 0.5% on the day to $1.175 against the dollar. The U.S. dollar rose 0.3% to 105.59 versus the Japanese yen.

“With the global daily infections from the coronavirus accelerating yesterday, it seems that concerns over the pandemic’s economic impact may have limited further gains in equities and other risk-linked assets,” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

“It is still too early to start cheering that the COVID era is behind us,” he said.

The dollar gained 0.7% against the trade-sensitive Norwegian crown to 9.087. The Aussie dollar fell 0.3% to 0.7263.

Sentiment for the dollar got a boost on Monday after Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Monday their experimental coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective.