Dollar shines on robust U.S. private payrolls, news of virus treatment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar gained against the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc on Wednesday, as risk appetite rose on reports of a possible treatment for the new coronavirus out of China that has caused major disruptions among global businesses.

U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The U.S. currency also benefited from a strong private-sector payrolls report for January, suggesting the world’s largest economy was on a stable growth path.

The focus, though, remained on the coronavirus, with the yen and Swiss franc falling after news reports said a Chinese university had found a drug to treat infected people, and researchers in Britain had made a “significant breakthrough” in finding a vaccine.

Traders used the headlines to load up on risky assets.

“There is some optimism about having potentially a way to treat the symptoms from having the coronavirus,” said Erik Nelson, currency strategist, at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

The latest coronavirus has so far claimed 490 lives, most in and around the locked-down central city of Wuhan, where it emerged late last year. There have been two deaths in the Philippines and Hong Kong, both following visits to Wuhan.

Investors overall were heartened as China’s central bank injected substantial liquidity into the financial system to cushion the economic fallout from the virus.

“The response we’re seeing from Chinese authorities is not surprising,” said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy, at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto. “They’re doing everything they can to shore up investor confidence and frankly we expect more of this kind of reporting.”

Risk sentiment also improved after U.S. private-sector payrolls increased by 291,000 in January, the ADP National Employment Report showed, far above expectations of an increase of 156,000 jobs. January’s job gains were the largest since May 2015.

In addition, U.S. services sector activity picked up last month, with industries reporting increases in new orders. The Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index rose to 55.5 last month, the highest since August.

“The U.S. has shown quite a bit of resilience for a long time and to the extent that the global economy is going to turn the corner, that’s good for the U.S.,” said Wells Fargo’s Nelson.

In afternoon trading, the dollar rose 0.3% against the yen to 109.71 yen JPY=, after earlier rising to a two-week high of 109.84 yen. It also rose 0.5% versus the Swiss franc to 0.9738 franc CHF=.

The Australian dollar, a barometer of risk appetite toward China given Australia's close economic ties with Beijing, was also well-bid, up 0.2% versus the dollar at US$0.6754 AUD=.

The Chinese currency in the offshore market also rebounded 0.2% against the dollar CNH=D3, which fell to 6.9751 yuan.

The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.4% to $1.0995 EUR=, pushing the dollar index up 0.4% at 98.308 .DXY, mostly related to U.S. private sector job gains.

(Graphic: Australian dollar - here)