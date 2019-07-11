Dollar soft after Powell bolsters Fed rate cut bets

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was soft on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for a rate cut later this month, vowing to “act as appropriate” to ensure the world’s biggest economy will be able to sustain a decade-long expansion.

FILE PHOTO: A man counts U.S. dollars in Tehran, Iran July 7, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/ WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

In testimony to Congress, Powell pointed to “broad” global weakness that was clouding the U.S. economic outlook amid uncertainty about the fallout from the Trump administration’s trade conflict with China and other nations.

Adding to a generally dovish tone in his testimony, the minutes from the Fed’s previous policy meeting showed many policy makers thought more stimulus would be needed soon, reviving speculation of an aggressive rate cut.

The euro traded at $1.1260 EUR=, little changed in early Asia after having gained 0.38% the previous day.

The dollar dipped 0.1% to 108.31 yen JPY=, extending its slide from a six-week high of 108.99 set on Wednesday before Powell's testimony.

The dollar’s index against six major currencies .DXY =USD slipped about 0.4% on Wednesday, turning negative on the week, to 97.104.

Money market futures price <0#FF:> have jumped to price in about 30% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 50 basis points at its next policy review on July 30-31 - a scenario that had been priced out after Friday’s strong U.S. jobs data.

A 25-basis-point cut is already fully factored in.

“A rate cut in July is completely sealed now. But on the other hand, Powell dropped little hint on what he would do after that, as he sounded quite optimistic on the economy,” said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale.

“That uncertainty, I think, will most likely keep the dollar in fairly tight ranges in coming weeks,” he said.

Elsewhere, the British pound also bounced off from six-month lows to trade at $1.2508 GBP=D4.

But it is still down on the week as the British currency has been dogged by Britain’s economic gloom and a fast-approaching Brexit deadline.

A raft of dismal UK data and the risk of crashing out of the European Union without agreeing transitional trade arrangements have forced the Bank of England to change its upbeat assessment of the economy.

In contrast, the Canadian dollar moved closer to last week’s eight-month high, as the Bank of Canada showed no sign that it would match potential interest rate cuts from the Fed, making clear it had no intention of easing monetary policy.

The Canadian dollar stood at C$1.3072 per U.S. dollar CAD=D4, not far from C$1.3038 touched a week ago.