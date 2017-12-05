Dollar gains for second day on U.S. tax reform hopes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, a day after posting its biggest daily rise in a week, as the currency continued to benefit from optimism surrounding U.S. tax reform.

While the Senate and House of Representative have differences on the U.S. tax bill, it looks like it’s just a matter of time before the final bill reaches President Donald Trump for final approval, Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM in Dubai said.

“This scenario will probably continue to provide the greenback support for the remainder of 2017, with pullbacks seen as an opportunity for bulls.”

On Monday, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to go to conference with the Senate on tax legislation, setting up formal negotiations on the bill that could take weeks to complete.

The Republican-led Senate is expected to hold a similar conference vote later this week.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against six major currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 93.308 .DXY.

Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.2 percent to 112.70 yen JPY=. The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.3 percent versus the dollar at $1.1832 EUR=

Though the dollar has recovered some poise after falling to a two-month low last week, some market strategists expect further dollar gains next year to be limited, with the euro likely to be the beneficiary.

In a 2018 outlook report published on Tuesday, ING strategists expect the euro to rise to $1.30 against the dollar next year, a level it hasn’t traded at since September 2014.

“The euro is in the sweet spot of this global recovery and looks well-positioned for the investment cycle,” said Petr Krpata, chief EMEA FX strategist at ING in London.

Meanwhile, sterling trimmed earlier losses to trade 0.3 percent down on the day at $1.3427 as broad disappointment over the lack of a Brexit deal prompted some investors to cut their long bets. It hit an intraday low of $1.3370.

Prime Minister Theresa May failed to clinch a deal on Monday to open talks on post-Brexit free trade with the European Union after a tentative deal with Dublin to keep EU rules in Northern Ireland angered her allies in Belfast.

“I don’t think this is a market that is too long sterling, but there definitely has been an increase in the excitement level of late with sterling/dollar staying very close to a nice uptrend over the last several months,” said W. Brad Bechtel, managing director, at Jefferies LLC in New York.