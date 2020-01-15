Dollar weaker before U.S.-China trade deal signing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against the euro and the yen on Wednesday before the United States and China were due to sign a deal to de-escalate their trade war.

FILE PHOTO: An employee of a bank counts US dollar notes at a branch in Hanoi, Vietnam May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will sign an initial trade deal that aims to vastly increase Chinese purchases of U.S. manufactured products, agricultural goods, energy and services.

However, the United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a trade agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

“In terms of the market impact I think its largely priced in…markets are starting to look at what stage two would look like,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an fx strategist at UBS in New York.

The euro EUR= gained 0.26% against the greenback to $1.1156. The dollar dropped 0.14% against the yen JPY= to 109.82, after the Japanese currency on Tuesday hit its weakest level since May at 110.20.

Sterling GBP= was little changed, retracing losses after weakening when data showed UK inflation rose at its slowest in three years, feeding expectations the Bank of England would cut rates in January.

“Directionally the market expected some weakness, but probably the magnitude surprised,” Serebriakov said.

The Swiss franc CHF= gained to its strongest against the dollar in over a year, and its highest against the euro EURCHF= in almost three years, after the United States on Monday added Switzerland to its watchlist of currency manipulators.

Analysts said the inclusion could discourage the Swiss National Bank (SNB) from intervening to try to limit further appreciation of the franc, although the Swiss finance ministry said it would have no immediate consequences.

The Russian ruble weakened after Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced his government’s resignation.