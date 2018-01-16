Euro eases from three-year highs; dollar edges up vs yen

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro inched lower on Tuesday, taking a breather after having rallied on the back of optimism about the euro zone’s economic outlook and expectations for the European Central Bank to wind down its massive monetary stimulus.

Comments by the Estonian central bank chief and ECB rate-setter Ardo Hansson on Monday reinforced those expectations, with Hansson telling a German newspaper that the ECB could end its 2.55 trillion euro bond-buying scheme in one step after September if the economy and inflation develop as now expected.

The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.2253 EUR=, edging away from Monday's peak of about $1.2296, its strongest level since December 2014.

Market participants, however, said they expect the euro to remain on solid footing in the near term.

“The markets are going to continue on with this trend,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore, referring to the euro’s recent gains.

An employee holds 2 cent euro coins at the "Monnaie de Paris", national mint factory in Pessac, France, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Although there is focus on whether the euro’s strength would soon worry the ECB and encourage it to talk down the currency, there has been little sign of such push-back from the ECB so far, Innes said.

The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 90.540 .DXY, staying above Monday’s low of 90.279, its weakest level since January 2015.

The dollar has weakened as markets grow increasingly confident that a global recovery would outpace U.S. growth and prompt other major central banks, led by the ECB, to unwind their easy money strategy faster than has been expected.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 110.85 yen JPY=, edging away from a four-month low of 110.32 yen set on Monday.

A small cut to the Bank of Japan’s buying of long-dated Japanese government bonds in a regular market operation last Tuesday had spurred speculation that the BOJ could edge away from its massive stimulus program, pushing the yen and global bond yields higher.