Euro gains after ECB decision, yen weakens on trade hopes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro gained against the dollar on Thursday, erasing earlier losses, after the European Central Bank launched new stimulus but failed to live up to some dovish market expectations.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The ECB cut its deposit rate to a record low -0.5% from -0.4% and will restart bond purchases of 20 billion euros a month from November.

It also said it expects bond purchases to run for as long as necessary and end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.

“We got a little bit of everything, but when all was said and done I think markets were expecting the bazooka to come out, and we definitely didn’t get the bazooka,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

The euro EUR= was last up 0.33% at $1.1045, after earlier dropping as low as $1.0925. That was the lowest since the single currency fell to $1.0924 on Sept. 3, which was the lowest in more than two years.

Central banks globally are fighting against slowing growth and tepid inflation, with the U.S.-China trade war adding further headwinds to the global economy.

The safe-haven Japanese yen weakened after Bloomberg News reported that Trump administration officials have discussed delaying or rolling back some tariffs on Chinese goods.

It comes after U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed China’s decision to exempt some U.S. anti-cancer drugs and other goods from its tariffs, and announced a short delay to scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese goods.

The greenback was last up 0.07% at 107.89 yen JPY=.

U.S. data on Thursday showed that underlying consumer prices increased solidly in August, leading to the largest annual gain in a year, but rising inflation is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates again next week to support a slowing economy.

It comes after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in August.

This next major economic focus will be retail sales data on Friday.