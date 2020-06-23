Euro rises on positive data, U.S. says China trade deal still on track

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro jumped to one-week high following positive economic data on Tuesday, while other currencies also rose after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro walked back on his comment that the U.S. trade deal with China was “over”.

The euro was bolstered by French business activity rebounding more than expected in June, returning to growth after three months of an unprecedented downturn, as well as data showing the euro zone downturn eased again this month.

“The positive news ... is that activity is starting to rebound; the less positive news is that demand is lagging and remains subdued,” said George Buckley, economist at Nomura.

“However, excluding the possibility of a second wave, demand should also recover, even if at a slower pace, as consumers and firms’ confidence increases.”

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1325, its highest level since June 16 EUR=EBS.

Navarro said on Monday the trade deal “continues in place” after his earlier remark stoking volatility in markets already frazzled by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said his “over” comment had been taken “wildly out of context”, while U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet the deal with the China was “fully intact”.

The Australian dollar rose to a one-week high, having fallen earlier, and the safe-haven Japanese yen slipped to a six-day low as a result of Navarro’s walk-back.

“We expect limited further fallout, with President Trump expected to remain committed to the phase one trade deal in the run up to the election,” said Lee Harman, currency analyst at MUFG.

“However, last night’s price action does highlight that the FX market remains sensitive to trade policy uncertainty. It remains a potential trigger for higher volatility.”

Euro overnight volatility rose to nearly 10%, the highest in nearly three weeks. EURONO=FN

“There was also a brief flurry of U.S. dollar demand between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. London time that dragged euro/dollar to a low of $1.1233, but U.S. dollar strength pored short-lived,” Hardman said.

The wild swings in currencies come as the market is torn between hopes of economic re-opening in many parts of the world and signs coronavirus infections are rising in the United States.

The Australian dollar traded up 0.7% at 0.6950 AUD=D4, after rising to 0.6977, its highest level since June 16. Before that, it had fallen as much as 0.7%.

The offshore Chinese yuan pared much of its earlier losses to trade flat at 7.0559 per dollar in the offshore market CNH=EBS.

The safe-haven Japanese was last neutral at 106.92 against the greenback JPY=EBS.

Elsewhere, Scandinavian currencies rebounded as well, with the Norwegian crown rallying more than 1% against the dollar and by 0.7% versus the euro.