Euro tumbles as investors fear bank exposures to Turkey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro sank to its lowest against the greenback in more than a year on Friday after a report that the European Central Bank (ECB) was growing concerned about the exposure of banks to a dramatic slide in the Turkish lira.

U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Turkey’s lira plunged as much as 14 percent on Friday as worries about President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence over monetary policy and worsening U.S. relations snowballed into a market panic that also hit shares of European banks.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that the ECB had concerns about banks in Spain, Italy and France and their exposure to Turkey’s woes.

“You’ve had a fairly sharp move lower in the euro and it’s broken through key technical levels as well,” said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac Banking Corp in New York.

The euro EUR=EBS dropped below technical support at $1.15 to $1.1421, down 0.91 percent on the day and the lowest since July 2017. Against the yen, the euro slid 1 percent to 126.79 yen, a two-month low.

The lira added to losses after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had authorized higher tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey.

Erdogan earlier told Turks to exchange gold and hard currency into lira, framing the crisis as a “national battle” against economic enemies.

“He spoke today sounding very combative and defiant instead of possibly offering a bit of fig leaf to the U.S.,” said Franulovich.

The flight from risky assets heaped pressure on commodity-linked currencies including the Australian dollar, which fell 1 percent to $0.7280, an 18-month low.

“Risk aversion is taking control again, putting pressure on emerging market currencies while letting the safe haven dollar and the Swiss franc appreciate,” said Antje Praefcke, a currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

The dollar index edged only slightly higher after data on Friday showed that core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in July, in line with economists’ expectations and the same gain as in May and June.

The British pound dropped to its lowest levels in over a year on concerns about a “hard” Brexit.