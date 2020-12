Sterling holds out hope for Brexit breakthrough in Brussels

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sterling on Tuesday clung to hopes of a meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnston and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen salvaging a Brexit trade deal, while safe-harbour demand gave the dollar support as U.S. virus cases rose.

FILE PHOTO: Some of the artwork details are seen on a large scale sample of the new twenty pound note during the launch event at the Turner Contemporary gallery in Margate, Britain, October 10, 2019. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

The British currency was whipsawed as the prospects of Britain and the European Union striking a last-minute deal ebbed and flowed. It shed as much as 1.5% overnight before recouping losses after the leaders’ announced plans to meet in Brussels.

On Tuesday, sterling was on edge but holding on at $1.3353 early in the Asia session, well above Monday’s low of $1.3225.

Other majors had dipped a fraction against the U.S. dollar overnight with a broadly risk-averse mood, though dollar gains were muted as investors overwhelmingly consider it in a downtrend.

The yen held steady at 104.10 per dollar after inching a fraction higher on Monday and the euro was kept firmly above $1.21.

The pound’s rebound - albeit with little actual sign of headway in Brexit negotiations - piles pressure on to the leaders’ meeting to deliver a compromise before Britain’s trade privileges with the European Union expire at the end of the month.

“The thought process is Boris is not going to Brussels to come back without a deal,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

Failure to secure anything before Thursday’s European Union summit could push the pound back to $1.30, he said, but is reckoning on joint concessions to get to an agreement.

“I’m quietly confident we get something tangible to work off at this meeting, which could cause some of the short covering of the no-deal hedges.”

The premium of pound puts to calls has rocketed to its highest levels since April, more than doubling over the past two weeks, as traders hedge against a no-deal outcome.

Volatility gauges are also surging, with one-week implied volatility for the pound at its highest since March.

Against the euro, the pound touched a seven-week low overnight, before recovering to sit at 90.70 pence per euro.

Elsewhere, concern at surging coronavirus cases in the United States tempered optimism about vaccinations and fiscal support for the U.S. economy and provided a bid for dollars.

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback edged higher to 90.890, about half a percent above the two-and-a-half-year low it plumbed on Friday. The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a breather and parked near recent peaks. [AUD/]

“Although we see the kiwi gradually grinding higher in time, getting gains may be a struggle in the short term as global events cast a shadow,” ANZ Bank analysts said in a client note.

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, said mid January “can be a really dark time for us” if gatherings over the forthcoming holiday season spur even greater spread of the virus.

California has shut all but critical infrastructure and retail operations in its worst-hit areas as U.S. COVID-19 infections are at their peak, with an average of 193,863 new cases reported each day over the past week.

The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a stopgap funding bill to provide more time for lawmakers to reach a deal on a bigger COVID-19 relief package.

That could renew dollar selling by improving investors’ appetite for riskier currencies, but after so many false dawns on the stimulus front traders were content to wait and see.

Later on Tuesday business sentiment surveys in Germany and the United States are due and will offer some sense of how deeply the latest wave of COVID-19 has hurt consumers’ mood.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:40AM in Singapore (0040 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2109 $1.2109 +0.00% +8.01% +1.2114 +1.2106

Dollar/Yen 104.0200 104.0700 +0.00% -4.19% +104.0450 +0.0000

Euro/Yen 125.95 125.99 -0.03% +3.28% +126.0300 +125.8700

Dollar/Swiss 0.8909 0.8909 -0.12% -8.05% +0.8910 +0.8898

Sterling/Dollar 1.3347 1.3383 -0.26% +0.64% +1.3372 +1.3347

Dollar/Canadian 1.2804 1.2800 +0.05% -1.42% +1.2808 +1.2798

Aussie/Dollar 0.7416 0.7419 -0.04% +5.69% +0.7422 +0.7411

NZ 0.7038 0.7042 -0.07% +4.58% +0.7042 +0.7036

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ