Trade talk optimism fuels gains in Aussie, yuan

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia’s dollar and the Chinese yuan gained on Wednesday on hopes for an agreement between Beijing and Washington to end their trade conflict.

Australian dollars are seen in an illustration photo February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reports of progress in trade talks between the United States and China, as well as reassuring factory activity data from both countries, has supported markets in recent days and sent Asian stocks to seven-month highs.

For currency markets, that meant a rebound in the Aussie, long seen as a proxy for China given Australia’s export industries, and China’s yuan.

The Aussie rose 0.6 percent to $0.7115, recovering most of the losses it suffered on Tuesday after a central bank meeting.

The yuan rose 0.2 percent in offshore markets to 6.7115, with analysts citing both improved optimism about momentum in the Chinese economy and the trade negotiations with the United States.

“The conclusion is that the trade talks this week is crucial – either a deal can be done, or the negotiation will be extended again to June at least,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Sterling adding to its overnight gains after Prime Minister Theresa May announced talks with the opposition Labour party in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock that may lead to a softer departure deal with the EU.

The euro rose as the dollar pulled back from its recent highs, touching $1.1219 as the European session got underway. The single currency had fallen below $1.12 on Tuesday, nearing a 21-month low, as worries over the relative weakness in the euro zone economy sent investors into dollars.

The greenback dropped against its rivals, with its index down 0.2 percent to 97.165 after climbing to a 3-1/2-week peak of 95.517 the previous day.

The greenback had reached that high as ebbing risk aversion in the broader markets pushed up long-term U.S. yields from 15-month lows.

The rebound in Treasury yields ran out of steam, however, slowing the dollar’s advance in turn.

Against the yen, however, the dollar rose 0.2 percent as the rally in risk assets across markets undermined demand for a currency that investors typically buy when they want safety.

The Japanese currency dropped to 111.535 yen per dollar.

“Major central banks are embracing dovish rhetoric, which supports ‘risk on’ in the markets. The yen stands to remain on the defensive under such conditions,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

With risk appetite recovering, the Swiss franc also fell, putting it back below 1.12 francs per euro.