Yen gains, Aussie slips as risk sentiment sours

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The safe haven Japanese yen gained on Friday and riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar, dropped as risk sentiment soured after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.

FILE PHOTO: Light is cast on a U.S. one-hundred dollar bill next to a Japanese 10,000 yen note in this picture illustration shot February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano/Illustration/File Photo

Trump said on Thursday his hard-fought trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the coronavirus pandemic and he threatened new tariffs on Beijing, as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak.

“U.S. President Trump soured the mood in equity markets, raising his accusations against China about the coronavirus outbreak, threatening new tariffs,” Action Economics said in a report. “The yen has outperformed while commodity currencies have underperformed amid a sharp phase of risk-off positioning.”

The dollar fell 0.29% against the yen JPY= to 106.86 yen.

The Australian dollar, which on Thursday reached a seven-week high of $0.6569, dropped 1.20% to $0.6432.

The Chinese yuan also weakened in the offshore market CNH= to 7.1301 yuan, the most per dollar since April 2.

“Given the scale of the COVID-19 impact, there is certainly a high risk of geopolitical tensions escalating considerably as lockdowns reverse,” said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

“This would clearly be another hit to global trade that would add a layer of dollar support going forward,” Halpenny said.

The euro continued to gain against the greenback, having also rallied on Thursday on month-end repositioning.

It was last up 0.38% at $1.0997, the highest since April 1. EUR=

Much of Europe and Asia was closed on Friday for International Workers’ Day.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD fell 0.31% to 98.81.

Deutsche Bank currency strategist George Saravelos said that if the United States imposes capital controls on China, it would be dollar-negative as that would imply outflows from greenback-denominated assets.

“If the move is politically driven, it would be a clear dollar negative in our view. It would lead to a shift in reserve holdings out of the USD into EUR, JPY, GBP, gold and other reserve proxies,” Saravelos said.

The greenback gained 1.11% against the Canadian dollar CAD= as waning risk appetite hurt-growth sensitive economies.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Tiff Macklem, a former senior deputy at the Bank of Canada who has recently been a leading voice for a shift toward a low-carbon economy, has been named to take over as governor of the central bank, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Friday.

(Graphic: Chinese yuan fall to 1-month low - here)