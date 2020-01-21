Yuan weakens, safe havens gain on Chinese virus concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China’s yuan tumbled on Tuesday and safe-haven currencies rallied as the spread of a pneumonia-like virus in China dampened risk appetite.

China reported a fourth death from a new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise, just as hundreds of millions of Chinese prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Global stocks fell as the outbreak rekindled memories of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003, another coronavirus which broke out in China and killed nearly 800 people in a global pandemic. [MKTS/GLOB]

“You’ve got a stronger yen, a stronger Swiss franc and risk aversion is setting in across everything,” said Kit Juckes, an analyst at Societe Generale.

The dollar was last up 0.54% against the offshore yuan at 6.904 per dollar CNH=.

Currencies linked to Chinese trade and tourism also dropped. The Australian dollar AUD= touched its lowest in over a month at $0.6842, before rebounding to $0.6867, down 0.07% on the day.

The dollar weakened 0.10% against the Japanese yen JPY= to 110.07 per dollar and was down 0.06% against the Swiss franc CHF= at 0.9673 per dollar.

The Bank of Japan earlier nudged up its economic growth forecasts and was cautiously optimistic about the global outlook, though it said ongoing risks meant it was far too soon to consider scaling down its massive stimulus program.

The euro gained against the dollar as better than expected data in the region overcame any safety bid for the greenback.

A survey from Germany’s ZEW research institute showed that the mood among German investors brightened far more than expected in January.

The single currency was also supported by expectations that the European Central Bank will offer a brighter view of the economy when it meets on Thursday.

“We could see a little bit more cautious optimism there, that’s getting people a little bit more excited about the euro,” said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The euro EUR= gained 0.15% to $1.1111.

Sterling benefited from news that Britain’s economy created jobs at its fastest rate in nearly a year in the three months to November, potentially undermining the case for a Bank of England interest rate cut next week.

The pound was last up 0.42% at $1.3063 GBP=.