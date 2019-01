FILE PHOTO: World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attends the opening ceremony of the Reinvented Toilet Expo showcasing sewerless sanitation technology in Beijing, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - Fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) said on Tuesday Jim Yong Kim will join the company as a partner and vice chairman.

Kim, who has been president of the World Bank since 2012, will take on the position effective Feb. 1. [bit.ly/2CWysX8]

Kim resigned from the World Bank on Monday, more than three years before his term ends in 2022.