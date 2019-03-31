Big Story 10
March 31, 2019 / 10:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: From medics to movies, the 10 biggest transgender stories of the year

Sonia Elks

1 Min Read

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On the 10th International Day of Transgender Visibility, here are 10 stories from the last year about an estimated 25 million people whose gender identity does not match their birth sex:

Reporting by Sonia Elks @soniaelks; Additional reporting by Lucy Crayton; Editing by Katy Migiro. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking, property rights, and climate change. Visit news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below