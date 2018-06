TOKYO (Reuters) - MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS hit its lowest levels since February on Tuesday, falling almost one percent amid an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping," are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, fuelling a tit-for-tat trade war with Beijing.