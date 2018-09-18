FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 8:57 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Blackrock sees Italian bonds as attractively valued

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian bonds offer attractive valuations especially in comparison with other southern European debt markets, BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for fixed income said on Tuesday.

“The Italian situation seems to be moving towards a more market-friendly outcome,” Scott Thiel told reporters, adding the country’s debt “offers an attractive valuation, especially versus other peripheral markets.”

He also said the selloff in emerging markets appeared to be “overdone.”

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; writing by Sujata Rao

