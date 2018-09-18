Blackrock sees Italian bonds as attractively valued

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian bonds offer attractive valuations especially in comparison with other southern European debt markets, BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for fixed income said on Tuesday.
“The Italian situation seems to be moving towards a more market-friendly outcome,” Scott Thiel told reporters, adding the country’s debt “offers an attractive valuation, especially versus other peripheral markets.”
He also said the selloff in emerging markets appeared to be “overdone.”
