Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Who will be 2019’s free-trade champion?

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big economies are throwing up tariffs, but East Africa’s common market could swell to 250 mln people if Ethiopia joins the club. Breakingviews columnists also predict this year will bring the end of easy money for Chinese startups, and a challenge to Tesla from Lyft and Uber.
