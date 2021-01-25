Global bond funds see massive inflows in week to Jan. 20: Lipper

(Reuters) - Global bond funds lead inflows in the seven days to Jan. 20 as hopes of big fiscal stimulus packages under the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden increased bets of a swift global economic recovery.

Investors purchased $26.9 billion in bond funds in the period, the highest since June 2020, Lipper data showed.

Equity funds also attracted higher inflow of $14.4 billion, as per the data.

An analysis of 12,717 equity funds, based on Lipper’s sector classification, showed that funds focused on information technology sector attracted $3.6 billion, followed by $2.2 billion into financials.

Meanwhile, money market funds faced $6.8 billion in outflows in the week ended Jan. 20, after five straight weeks of inflows.

