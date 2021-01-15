Global equity fund inflows jump on stimulus expectations: Lipper

(Reuters) - Global equities led fund inflows in the seven days to Jan. 13, Refinitiv Lipper data showed, bolstered by expectations of U.S. stimulus measures and extended bets on global economic recovery.

Investors purchased $26.1 billion in equity funds in the period, the highest in four weeks, the data showed.

Bond funds also saw a higher inflow of $22 billion, driven by higher U.S. yields.

An analysis of 12,641 equity funds, based on Lipper’s sector classification, showed that funds investing in financials attracted inflows of $3.9 billion, followed by $3.6 billion into the information technology sector.

