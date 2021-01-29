Global equity funds see jump in inflows in week to Jan 27: Lipper

(Reuters) - Global equity funds witnessed higher inflows in the seven days to Jan. 27, as investors remained hopeful of an economic recovery despite worries about a potential delay in stimulus and short-term hurdles in vaccine distribution.

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Investors purchased $19.3 billion in equities funds during the period, compared with $14.9 billion in the previous week, Lipper data showed.

For a graphic on Fund flows into global equities, bonds and money markets:

Funds focused on information technology sector attracted $4.3 billion in inflows, the biggest in six weeks, an analysis of 12,739 equity funds based on Lipper’s sector classification showed.

“While recent COVID-19 news and snail-paced vaccine rollouts are frightfully discouraging, the big picture does not change in terms of markets outlook,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi.

Investors purchased $15.3 billion in bond funds, while money market funds also attracted $12.4 billion, the biggest in four weeks, as per the data.

For a graphic on Global fund flows into equity sectors: