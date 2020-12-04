Global equity funds see bumper inflows in week to December 2, Lipper says

(Reuters) - Global equity funds saw massive inflows in the week ending Dec. 2, Refinitiv Lipper data showed, while investors pulled out of money market funds to seek higher risks.

According to the data, global investors put $24.1 billion into global equity funds in the week. Bond funds had an inflow of $16.1 billion.

Money market funds saw outflows of $20.3 billion in the past week, the highest outflow in seven weeks.

An analysis of 12,745 equity funds, based on Lipper’s sector classification, showed technology funds attracted inflows of $1.8 billion, followed by financial’s $936 million and healthcare’s $712 million.

The data also showed developed-market equity funds attracted $3.3 billion of inflows in the past week. Emerging-market equity funds had a net $2.6 billion.

