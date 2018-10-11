Breakingviews - The Exchange: Howard Marks

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The founder of Oaktree Capital, with $120 bln of assets, doesn’t see signs of an imminent correction or crisis. But investors, particularly in the credit markets, are acting bullish in ways they’ll inevitably regret when the cycle turns, Marks told Rob Cox earlier in October.

The Wall Street bull is seen in the financial district in New York, U.S., March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.