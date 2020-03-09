Business News
March 9, 2020 / 2:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

MSCI world stocks index slumps over 5%, on track for biggest fall since 2008

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - MSCI all-country world stocks index .MIWD00000PUS slumped more than 5% on Monday and was on track for its biggest daily drop since the depths of the global financial crisis in December 2008 as a oil price crash led to a massive sell-off.

Those moves have wiped roughly $2.5 trillion in value off global stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 7% on day, triggering an automatic 15 minute halt put in place after the 2008-9 financial crisis.

Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
