Asian shares subdued after Wall Street retreats, euro slips

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares started the week on the back foot on Monday, pressured by a retreat on Wall Street amid tax reform uncertainty while the euro skidded after German coalition talks hit an impasse.

People walk past an electronic board showing exchange rate between Japanese Yen and U.S. Dollar outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo, Japan August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was nearly flat in early trade.

Australian shares were down 0.2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock average .N225 was 0.1 percent lower.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI shed 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.2 percent. [.N]

The U.S. House of Representatives passed their version of a tax overhaul bill that would cut corporate taxes on Thursday, but the Senate continued to wrangle over its rival tax bill, with investors uncertain about whether Congress will be able to reach a compromise.

Against the yen, the dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 112.14 JPY=.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.3 percent to 93.941 .DXY, as the euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.1744 EUR=.

Talks among four German parties seeking to form a coalition government following an election that weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel broke down on Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) pulled out, citing irreconcilable differences.

The decision by the FDP means that Merkel will either seek to form a minority government with the Greens or a new election will be held.

“It’s not a total surprise, and this kind of political change will not derail the German economy,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist for Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. “We are seeing this kind of reaction in the Asian session, but we need to see how Europe will react to this news later.”

Position unwinding ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday could keep the dollar’s gains in check, he added.

Speculators cut their bearish bets on the dollar for the seventh straight week, with the net negative value of positions against the greenback falling to a four-month low, according to calculations by Reuters of data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday. [IMM/FX]

Lower benchmark U.S. Treasury yields also restrained the dollar, as the yield curve continued to flatten. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR stood at 2.339 percent in early Asian trade, down from its U.S. close of 2.354 percent on Friday. [US/]

Yields briefly rose on Friday, with those on 2-year paper hitting a fresh nine-year peak, after U.S. housing starts surged 13.7 percent to their highest since October 2016.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1 percent at $1,292.70 an ounce, after it jumped to a one-month high on Friday as the dollar softened amid tax reform uncertainty. [GOL/]

Crude oil futures were mixed. Brent crude oil LCOc1 dipped 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $62.51 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 added 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $56.61 a barrel.

Oil rebounded more than 2 percent on Friday after falling for five straight session as a major U.S. crude pipeline was shut and traders anticipated an OPEC deal to extend curbs on production. [O/R]

But crude prices still fell for the first week in six, pressured by rising U.S. output data and doubts that Russia would support an extension of the OPEC output cut deal.