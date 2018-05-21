Easing of U.S.-China trade tensions boosts stocks, dollar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global stock markets edged higher on Monday and the U.S. dollar rallied to a five-month peak as trade tensions eased between the U.S. and China, while Italy’s borrowing costs climbed as two anti-establishment parties grew closer to power.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday declared the trade battle with China “on hold” after both countries agreed to drop their tariff threats in favor of hashing out a broader deal.

“People view this trade war ‘on hold’ as a positive,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. “They are going to want to be back in the market.”

On Wall Street, equity indexes advanced on the trade news as well as $28 billion of U.S. merger deals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 340.52 points, or 1.38 percent, to 25,055.61, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 21.6 points, or 0.80 percent, to 2,734.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 45.96 points, or 0.62 percent, to 7,400.30.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.50 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 0.31 percent.

The trade news boosted the U.S. dollar to a five-month high as investors further pared back short positions on the greenback.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.13 percent, with the euro EUR= down 0.14 percent to $1.1758.

“There’s certainly a ‘feel-good’ sentiment on risky assets” due to the U.S. trade announcement, said Stephane Barbier de la Serre, a strategist at Makor Capital Markets.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Barbier de la Serre cautioned there were few details about the U.S.-China agreement to call it a definitive turning point.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.41 percent versus the greenback to 111.22 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.342, down 0.38 percent on the day.

The yen was pressured by recent weaker Japanese data, the U.S.-China trade war easing and elevated U.S. Treasury yields, analysts said.

The euro has suffered under concerns about political uncertainty in Italy as the country’s far-right League and the 5-Star Movement agreed on a candidate to lead their planned coalition government and to implement spending plans seen by some investors as threatening the sustainability of Italy’s debt pile.

The Milan bourse started the day sharply lower but progressively clawed back losses and limited its fall to 0.8 percent. Italy’s 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR rose to its highest since April 2017 before easing back.

Oil prices held near 3-1/2-year highs on the easing trade tensions but trading was choppy after a brief dip into negative territory.

U.S. crude CLcv1 rose 0.95 percent to $71.96 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $78.81, up 0.38 percent on the day.

The market kept an eye on Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro faced fresh international censure after his re-election in a vote denounced by his foes as a farce in the crisis-stricken OPEC nation.

Oil prices had been supported by plummeting Venezuelan production, in addition to solid global demand and supply concerns stemming from tensions in the Middle East.