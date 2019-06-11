Equities fall with yields as trade optimism fades

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s indexes lost some ground on Tuesday afternoon and U.S. Treasury yields dipped as worries about the U.S.-China trade war flared up and euphoria following Friday’s U.S.-Mexico deal faded.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. 3-year Treasury yields dipped on strong demand at an auction of $38 billion worth of new notes and benchmark 10-year note yields were virtually unchanged from the previous session.

A U.S.-Mexico trade and immigration agreement announced Friday had prompted a Monday rally that carried over to Tuesday morning in part because it prompted investor hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump might reach a deal with China.

But on Tuesday afternoon Trump said he was holding up a trade deal with China and had no interest in moving ahead unless Beijing agrees again to four or five “major points” that he did not specify. Trump is expected to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping at a Group of 20 summit later this month.

“The unresolved trade dispute with China is still a ceiling on the stock market,” said Greg McBride, senior vice president and chief financial analyst at Bankrate in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Don’t expect the S&P 500 to get back to the record high until the trade agreement is signed or close to being signed.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.18 points, or 0.2%, to 26,011.5, the S&P 500 lost 5.54 points, or 0.19%, to 2,881.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.84 points, or 0.18%, to 7,809.33.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.69% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.23%. Europe had risen due to a surge in Frankfurt’s DAX after German and Swiss market holiday Monday.

Emerging market stocks rose 1.00%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.05% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.33%. The Shanghai composite index had closed up 2.6%.

FLATTER YIELD CURVE

In U.S. Treasuries a drop in two-year Treasury prices flattened the yield curve after Labor Department data showed rising producer prices in May for the second consecutive month, pointing to a steady pick-up in inflation pressure. An increase in prices could temper bets for rate cuts as the Fed uses rate hikes to contain inflation.

The three-year note yield dipped immediately following the auction as prices rose, retracing its rise earlier on Tuesday. It was last up 0.8 basis point at 1.879%.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.1448%, from 2.141% late on Monday.

Gold prices dipped as investors booked profits following robust gains over the past weeks, and demand for safe-haven bets waned due to hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal.

Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,326.50 an ounce.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar index was flat as investors focused on the U.S.-China trade war and economic data for signals of growth and whether the Fed is likely to cut rates in the coming months.

The dollar index fell 0.08%, with the euro up 0.15% to $1.1329.

In commodities trading, oil futures barely changed as concerns a global economic slowdown could dent crude demand weighed against expectations that OPEC and its allies would extend supply curbs.

U.S. crude settled up 1 cent at $53.27 while Brent was unchanged at $62.29.

Earlier, China’s stocks had risen on Beijing easing financing rules to boost local government spending on public works and expectations of lower central bank rates globally.

GRAPHIC-World FX rates in 2019: tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh