Euro hampered by Italian political risk; Asian shares ease

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro struggled near five-month lows on Thursday as worries Italian populist parties might push for debt forgiveness from the European Central Bank triggered wider concerns about market disruption in the common currency region.

Spreadbetters see Britain’s FTSE opening 4 points lower, while Germany’s DAX is expected to rise 13 points and France’s CAC is seen gaining 10 points.

In equity markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.7 percent.

Losses in Asian share markets, however, were limited after U.S. equities advanced on Wednesday, led by retail and technology shares, even as a rise in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to an almost seven-year high suggested more competition for equities.

“In general, Asian equities are buffered from rising U.S. yields by the constructive tone of the U.S.-China trade talks as well as strong earnings numbers,” said Heng Koon How, head of markets strategy for UOB in Singapore.

The United States and China start trade talks on Thursday intended to avert a damaging tariff war, with the White House’s harshest China critic relegated to a supporting role, senior Trump administration officials said on Wednesday.

Shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd rose 5.1 percent in Hong Kong, having opened the day up 7 percent after it reported first-quarter results on Wednesday that were better than expected.

In currency markets, the euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.1822, after having set a five-month low of $1.1763 on Wednesday.

Worries about political risks had jolted Italian markets and pressured the euro on Wednesday following reports that Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and anti-immigrant League may ask the European Central Bank to forgive 250 billion euros of debt as the parties worked to draft a coalition programme.

That was enough to spook Italian markets, even though the League’s economic spokesman told Reuters that debt cancellation was never in an official draft of a government programme..

The two populist parties have been holding talks aimed at forming a coalition government and ending 10 weeks of stalemate following an inconclusive election on March 4.

In bond markets, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield set a fresh seven-year high of 3.108 percent in Asian trade on Thursday. It last stood near 3.104 percent.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries have risen above 3.10 percent this week for the firs time since July 2011, continuing to weigh on stocks as investors considered whether U.S. government bonds might be more attractive than riskier equities.

The rise in U.S. bond yields have helped buoy the dollar, which has gained 1.5 percent against a basket of six major currencies so far in May.

“If the market continues to trade off U.S. yields and diverging economic data between the U.S. and EU, it’s hard to argue against the current direction in yields or the dollar,” Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore, said in a note.

“On the U.S. economic data front, the consumer remains the economy’s backbone, and if this robust trend in the retail space continues to build, factor in a bit of wage growth pressure and the U.S. dollar will continue to move higher on the back of higher yields,” Innes added.

U.S. bond yields have risen after data this week showed a solid rise in U.S. retail sales, suggesting the U.S. economy is on a stronger footing in the second quarter.

The dollar index eased 0.2 percent to 93.226. On Wednesday it touched a five-month high of 93.632.

Oil prices firmed on Thursday, with Brent crude creeping ever closer to $80 per barrel, a level not seen since November 2014, as supplies tighten while demand remains strong.

Brent crude futures gained 0.2 percent to $79.43 a barrel.