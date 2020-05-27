Euro, stocks retreat from rally on EU stimulus plan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro retreated from near two-month highs and equity markets wavered on Wednesday even as the European Union unveiled a 750 billion euro ($823 billion) recovery fund that helped offset concerns about unrest in Hong Kong over Beijing’s proposed security laws.

FILE PHOTO: A box with text 'Frankfurt stock exchange' is pictured in front of the German share price index DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

U.S. Treasury yields also retreated from gains on the European Commission’s proposed stimulus plan to bolster economies ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic boosted risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven bonds and gold.

The commission’s plan also includes 1.1 trillion euros for the EU’s next long-term budget that would contribute to the recovery fund that is aimed especially at Italy and Spain.

News of the plan earlier underpinned a broad market rally in Europe but much of Wall Street slipped as hopes of a pick-up in business activity hit the reality of an economy that is unlikely to see full recovery until late next year.

“Market participants may be assuming a little bit more positive news than is actually going to come down the pike,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

“We will see a start of a recovery, but it shouldn’t be misinterpreted,” Kelly said. “We’re not going to get back to full employment or even an unemployment rate below 10% any time this year and maybe it will take most of next year.”

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.19%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.31%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 178.04 points, or 0.71%, to 25,173.15 on rising financials and industrial stocks.

But the broader S&P 500 .SPX lost 6.46 points, or 0.22%, to 2,985.31 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 155.04 points, or 1.66%, to 9,185.18.

Tech heavyweights Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) led the Nasdaq lower, while healthcare .SPXHC and technology stocks .SPLRCT were among the S&P 500 sector indexes in the red. Technology and healthcare have outperformed during the coronavirus-led market slump.

The euro has struggled since falling in March, when investors rushed for the safety of dollars. But analysts say the recovery fund proposals, if they can win over EU members skeptical of an earlier Franco-German plan, could push the euro higher.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.213%, with the euro EUR= down 0.05% to $1.0974. The Japanese yen JPY= weakened 0.24% versus the greenback at 107.83 per dollar.

Oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was working on a strong response to China’s proposed security law in Hong Kong. Tense relations between the world’s two biggest economies could weigh on global businesses and oil demand, which already has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. crude CLc1 recently fell 5.85% to $32.34 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $34.40, down 4.89% on the day.

Concerns about the U.S.-China stand-off over Hong Kong kept a dampener on market hopes for economic recovery.

Riot police fired pepper pellets on protesters in Hong Kong’s main business district, rekindling concern about the unrest seen last year that hit the territory’s economy.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index .MIAPJ0000PUS fell overnight 0.4% as Hong Kong and mainland China shares extended declines. Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI fell 1.0% and mainland shares .CSI300 were down 0.8%, amid fears the protests would worsen antagonism between the United States and China.

The Chinese yuan weakened to the lowest levels since early September in both onshore and offshore trade. The onshore renminbi slipped 0.3 to as low as 7.1595 per dollar CNY=CFXS; the offshore currency fell 0.4% to 7.1760 per dollar CNH=.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 3.1 basis points to yield 0.6672%.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.6% an ounce.

($1 = 0.9091 euros)