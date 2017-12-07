Global stocks, dollar rise with renewed risk appetite, oil rebounds

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks gained on Thursday, boosted by Wall Street, and the U.S. dollar touched a two-week high as risk appetite returned and investors braced for developments with U.S. policy and for a key U.S. jobs report due on Friday.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose as increased risk appetite diminished the attractiveness of safe-haven U.S. government debt. Oil prices rebounded a day after hitting two-week lows.

A U.S. tax bill moving swiftly through Congress has influenced markets in the past month, with investors hoping that deep cuts to corporate tax rates will help further drive the record-setting run in equities.

The White House said on Thursday it was focusing on getting the lowest corporate tax rate possible in the legislation being considered on Capitol Hill.

“The focus is still on the tax bill,“ said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. ”As the details are getting hammered out, I think investors are still buying into the news that it is coming and it will help profitability and business activity.”

Investors also kept an eye on U.S. negotiations over a spending package, amid some concern about a government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 70.57 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,211.48, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.71 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,636.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 36.47 points, or 0.54 percent, to 6,812.84.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 lost 0.01 percent.

Technology stocks gained in the United States .SPLRCT and Europe .SX8P after the high-flying sector had retreated in recent days.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.22 percent after declining the past two sessions.

The dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of currencies, recovering losses against the yen, on stronger risk appetite across markets.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.18 percent to $93.78, with the euro EUR= down 0.2 percent to $1.1771.

An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

“Tomorrow’s jobs report will play a significant factor in keeping the (dollar) rally alive and heightening hopes for an early 2018 rate hike,” said Lennon Sweeting, chief market strategist at XE in Toronto.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP rocketed to a lifetime high just shy of $16,000 after climbing some 60 percent in just over a week, intensifying the debate about whether the cryptocurrency is in a bubble about to burst.

Investors favored selling longer-dated debt as the U.S. Treasury yield curve had compressed to its tightest in more than a decade earlier this week, while short-term Treasury yields were little changed.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.3599 percent, from 2.33 percent late on Wednesday.

Oil prices climbed due to a threatened strike in Nigeria and as traders cover shorts after sharp losses the previous day brought on by an unexpectedly large rise in U.S. stocks of refined fuels.

Brent futures LCOc1 rose 98 cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $62.20 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 gained 73 cents, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $56.69.

Copper CMCU3 rose 0.14 percent to $6,559.00 a tonne, but had yet to retrace steep declines from Tuesday’s session.