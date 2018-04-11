Global stocks pare gains with next phase of U.S.-China trade saga in focus, euro buoyant

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose modestly on Wednesday, paring earlier gains as optimism that trade ties between Washington and Beijing were on the mend gave way to questions about the next phase of the diplomatic tit-for-tat between the two countries.

FILE PHOTO: Market prices are reflected in a glass window at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was 0.35 percent higher. It gained 1.2 percent the previous day after a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping was seen as striking a more conciliatory stance following a week of tit-for-tat tariff threats between Beijing and Washington.

The index’s surge lost some steam, however, with some Asian equity markets staggering, as the world’s two biggest economies are still seen needing to clear more hurdles before reaching any sort of settlement over trade issues.

“The United States and China are still at a phase in which they are attempting to probe the intentions of the other,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

“While China showed how far it can go, the markets won’t settle down until the two powers reach an actual agreement. The next focal point is how the United States responds.”

Australian stocks were down 0.25 percent and Japan's Nikkei .N225 dipped 0.1 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 rose 0.25 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI climbed 0.5 percent and Shanghai .SSEC added 0.2 percent.

The Dow .DJI advanced 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent and Nasdaq .IXIC added 2.1 percent overnight after Xi on Tuesday pledged to further open up the economy and promised to cut import tariffs on products including cars. [.N]

In currencies, the euro was a shade higher at $1.2358 EUR= and on its fourth session of gains.

The common currency was not far from a two-week high of $1.2378 scaled overnight after European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny told Reuters in an interview that its 2.55-trillion euro bond buying program would be wound down by the end of this year.

The euro has risen about 3 percent this year on expectations that the ECB would eventually normalize monetary policy and hike interest rates.

The dollar dipped 0.05 percent to 107.130 yen JPY=. The greenback had gained 0.4 percent overnight when an uptick in risk appetite weakened demand for its Japanese peer, often sought in times of market turmoil and political tensions.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 89.600 .DXY after shedding 0.3 percent the previous day.

Oil prices remained elevated, after steep gains in the previous session, as the commodity markets eyed an escalation of Middle East tensions.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 were little changed at $65.52 a barrel after surging more than 3 percent on Tuesday on the back of the surge in risk appetite in the broader markets.

Brent LCOc1 dipped 0.1 percent to $70.96 a barrel after jumping 3.5 percent on Tuesday, when it rose to $71.34, highest since December 2014.