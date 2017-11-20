Global stocks rise on global growth outlook, euro falls

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equities rose on Monday as confidence over economic growth around the world helped investors brush off concerns about the collapse of government talks in Germany, which sent the euro lower against the U.S. dollar.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

In the latest indication of global economic expansion, the German central bank said the national economy is expanding into the end of the year on strong industrial activity and firms are struggling to find workers to satisfy orders.

Adding to the global growth story, the Conference Board’s leading economic index for the United States rose 1.2 percent in October, or double the rate economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Investors shrugged off the political impasse in Germany while the U.S. leading economic indicators are further evidence of fairly strong economic data and an economy that is still gaining traction, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

A tug of war among investors over how to view tax reform efforts in the U.S. Congress has left the market without a strong impetus, Arone said.

“It doesn’t seem the market can get any direction. As a result, it’s two steps forwards, one step back,” he said.

The DAX benchmark for German stocks .GDAXI closed up 0.50 percent, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of leading regional stocks rose 0.65 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.10 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 86.94 points, or 0.37 percent, to 23,445.18. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.86 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,581.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 3.61 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,786.40.

The dollar touched its highest against a basket of major currencies in nearly a week as the euro weakened after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s failure to form a three-way coalition government.

The failure of coalition talks involving Merkel’s conservative bloc, the liberal pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and environmentalist Greens raises the prospect of new elections and casts doubt over her future after 12 years in power.

The news revived “a key risk factor” for the European single currency, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“With the euro losing favor, given the messy can of worms that has been tipped over in Europe, that’s helping the U.S. dollar weather its own political uncertainties,” he said.

The dollar index .DXY rose to 94.053, its highest since Nov. 14.

The euro EUR= fell to $1.1720 in overnight trading following news of failed coalition talks. It fell dramatically against the yen to 131.16 yen EURJPY=, its weakest since Sept. 15.

The Japanese yen JPY= weakened 0.36 percent versus the greenback at 112.50 per dollar.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) speaks to media after the exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government collapsed in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Oil prices slipped, extending recent weakness ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries next week, while the rally in the dollar negatively affected commodities.

Brent LCOcv1 fell 1.16 percent to $61.99 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLcv1 fell 1.18 percent to $55.88 a barrel.

Gold slipped. Spot gold XAU= dropped 1.1 percent to $1,279.65 an ounce.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.77 percent to $6,829.50 per tonne.

U.S. Treasury yields inched higher as investors awaited minutes on Wednesday from the Fed’s last meeting.

The U.S. central bank kept interest rates unchanged when it concluded its two-day meeting on Nov. 1 and pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labor market while playing down the impact of recent hurricanes.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 4/32 in price to yield 2.3666 percent.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield dipped to its lowest level in around 1-1/2 weeks after the talks to form a coalition government failed. The yield fell around 1.5 basis points to about 0.35 percent DE10YT=RR, its lowest level since Nov. 9.