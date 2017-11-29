Pound up as Britain coughs up, Bitcoin rockets

LONDON (Reuters) - Signs of progress with U.S. tax cuts and Europe’s Brexit negotiations brought fresh highs for world stocks on Wednesday, while bitcoin topped $10,000 in a frenzy for cryptocurrencies.

A Bitcoin and Dollar notes are seen in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Britain's pound was also in focus, topping $1.34 GBP= for the first time since October on reports that Britain has offered as much as 50 billion euros - most of what the European Union wants - to settle a Brexit "divorce bill".

Sterling's strength did push London's FTSE .FTSE into the red, but elsewhere the mood was almost exclusively upbeat, particularly in bank stocks after the soon-to-be head of the Federal Reserve said some regulations could be scaled back.

Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC, Milan and Madrid were all up between 0.5 and 0.7 percent and MSCI’s all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS was at yet another record peak after all four major Wall Street indexes notched up new highs on Tuesday.

“It seems to me markets are still trading on the theory that the glass is half full,” said fund manager Hermes’ chief economist Neil Williams.

Asian share markets were not quite as jubilant, checked by caution over the latest missile test by North Korea and concerns at recent softness in Chinese shares.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS barely budged from where it started the day, while China's blue chip index .CSI300 ended flat having slipped as much as 1 percent at one point. [.SS]

Among the better performers, Japan's Nikkei .N225 added 0.5 percent, while Australia's main index rose 0.45 percent.

The prospects for a U.S. tax cut seemed to improve after Senate Republicans rammed forward their bill in a partisan committee vote that set up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday, although details of the measure remained unsettled.

But Republican leaders conceded that they have yet to round up the votes needed for passage in the Senate, where they hold a narrow 52-48 majority.

Some analysts, however, did warn of the risks of unintended consequences if the package was passed.

“Tax cuts will mainly boost the demand side of the economy at a time when the economy has little spare capacity,” said Jeremy Lawson, chief economist at Standard Life Investments.

“For that reason, the package will primarily bring forward activity with most of the stimulus eventually offset by the Federal Reserve lifting interest rates more quickly.”

Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell, in his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, said the case for a December rate hike was coming together.

BUBBLY BITCOIN

People walk past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Powell also hinted at a lighter touch for bank regulation, saying current rules were already tough enough.

The S&P financial sector .SPSY soared 2.6 percent in reaction, its biggest daily gain since March 1. That helped the Dow .DJI climb 1.09 percent, while the S&P 500 .SPX rose 0.99 percent and the Nasdaq .IXIC added 0.49 percent. [.N]

Futures prices pointed to a consolidation of those gains when New York reopens later. ESc11YMc1

Adding to the bullish mood was data showing U.S. consumer confidence surged to a near 17-year high in November, while home prices rose sharply in September, which should underpin consumer spending.

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher meanwhile as the first instalments of German state inflation data pointed to another uptick for Europe’s largest economy, which should bolster the ECB’s move to wind down its stimulus. [GVD/EUR]

An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

“In recent months we have seen core inflation dropping, and that has been identified by the ECB as a key measure,” said ING strategist Martin van Vliet.

It all helped the euro reassert its recent dominance over the dollar. The euro climbed up to $1.1870 EUR= and against a basket of currencies the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 93.075 .DXY and not far off a two-month trough touched on Monday.

The dollar was steadier against the yen at 111.54 yen JPY= and away from a 10-week low of 110.85, while the pounds jump on a trade-weighted basis was 1.4 percent, its best since April. [GBP/]

That paled in comparison to bitcoin which flew to $10,200 BTC=BTSP on BitStamp, a major trading platform based in Luxembourg.

The latest surge brought its gains for the year so far to over 950 percent, leaving more than a few observers baffled.

“The market is very illogical. There’s no way to rationally value bitcoin as an asset,” said Thomas Glucksmann, head of marketing at Hong Kong exchange Gatecoin.

“There’s nothing that makes sense because there’s no fundamentals behind bitcoin. What people are buying into is the idea of how this technology can be used in the future.”

In old-fashioned commodity markets, gold looked rather dull at $1,295.00 XAU= an ounce.

Oil eased amid uncertainty over the outcome of OPEC talks and a surprise rise in crude inventories. [O/R]

U.S. crude CLc1 dipped 32 cents to $57.67, while Brent crude oil LCOc1 lost 43 cents to $63.18 a barrel.