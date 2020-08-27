Shares, dollar climb as Fed lays out new inflation strategy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of world equity markets and the dollar rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would roll out an aggressive new strategy that aims to boost employment and allow inflation to run a bit faster for longer than in the past.

Yields also gained on longer-dated government bonds as Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid out a policy that will seek to achieve inflation averaging 2% over time and offset below -2% periods with higher inflation “for some time.”

The Fed also aims to ensure employment doesn’t fall short of its maximum level, a new approach Powell said reflected an appreciation “that a robust job market can be sustained without causing an unwelcome increase in inflation.”

The dollar rebounded after initially falling and gold prices also flipped, retreating from early gains in reaction to comments from Powell that investors had widely expected.

“Ultimately, this just means interest rates are going to stay very, very low for even longer than we expected,” said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers in Geneva.

“It’s lower for even longer and the market was pretty much anticipating this,” Dwek said.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.138%, spot gold prices XAU= fell 1.37% to $1,926.66 an ounce while advancing shares outnumbered declining stocks on Wall Street as the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and MSCI’s global equity benchmark all set new highs.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.18% to 585.08, but Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 closed down 0.57% at 1,438.26.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.92%, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.55% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.38%.

“The market will probably take some time to digest the implications,” said Nancy Davis, chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“But I believe that a higher willingness to let inflation run above 2% should hurt long-end bonds and inflation expectations probably should increase,” she said.

Powell’s remarks on achieving full employment, one of the Fed’s dual mandates, came as new data suggested the labor market recovery was stalling as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and financial aid from the government dries up.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered around 1 million last week, while the U.S. economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years in the second quarter, two government entities said.

While the 10-year U.S. Treasury US10YT=RR note rose 4.7 basis points to 0.7341%, it remained within a range it has mostly held since March, when the Fed flooded the market with liquidity to drive down market rates.

Safe-haven 10-year German bund DE10YT=RR yields rose to their highest since early July at -0.384%.

The euro EUR= was last down 0.08% at $1.1820.

Oil prices fell as a massive hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico made landfall in the heart of the U.S. oil industry, forcing oil rigs and refineries to shut down.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell $0.42 to $45.22 a barrel. U.S. crude futures CLc1 slid $0.28 to $43.11 a barrel.