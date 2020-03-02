Stocks bounce on stimulus hopes, Treasuries slide towards 1%

LONDON (Reuters) - World stocks markets regained a measure of calm on Monday as hopes for a raft of global interest rate cuts to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus steadied nerves and drove U.S. Treasury yields close to 1%.

A visitor wearing protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks past in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

After last week’s worst plunge for equities markets since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, it was always going to be a wild ride.

Asia had initially dived again after China reported a record slump in factory activity but the region rallied to finish higher as bond yields sunk and talk of OPEC supply cuts sent oil prices roaring up 3.5%. [O/R]

Europe then made a blistering start. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 jumped over 2%, putting it on course for its best day in well over a year [.EU] and Wall Street S&P 500 and Dow futures ESc1 1YMc1 were pointing to similar gains too. [.N]

“The market is coming back because there is perception that there will be a coordinated G7 policy response,” said BlueBay Asset Management’s head of credit strategy David Riley.

“We have Fed and ECB meetings coming up in the next couple of weeks. The Fed is the key one and it will be very hard for them to hold off (from rate cuts) if we are in a situation where the economic downsides are becoming more prevalent.”

The sheer scale of losses led financial markets to price in policy responses from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to the Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Futures now imply a full 50 basis point cut by the Fed at its March 17-18 meeting <0#FF:> while Australian markets <0#YIB:> are pricing in a quarter-point cut at the RBA’s Tuesday meeting.

On Monday, investors were encouraged by comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda who said the central bank would take necessary steps to stabilise markets.

A spokesman for the Bank of England said it too was monitoring developments and assessing “potential impacts on the global and UK economies and financial systems”.

Bets that the Fed will be first to cut pushed the dollar to a one-month low against the world’s major currencies. [/FRX]

Individually, it was down at $1.1070 to the euro EUR=, flat on the yen at 108.08 yen JPY= and only made gains on the pound which wilted as what are likely to be fraught post-Brexit trade talks with the EU began in Brussels.

(Graphic: World markets performance - here)

JUST ANOTHER MANIC MONDAY

MSCI’s broadest index of world shares .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.7%, up for the first time in eight sessions and recovering from Asia’s early dip, though the uptick barely offset its 10.4% tumble last week. Shanghai had added 3.3%. [.SS]

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has led businesses globally to curb travel, send workers home and cancel events, hitting stocks in the aviation, gambling and tourism sectors.

The disruption to global supply chains and productivity has darkened the outlook for a world economy already struggling with the fallout of the U.S.-China trade war.

“There’s no policy out there, frankly, that is going to be sufficiently large to offset the nature of what’s coming in terms of the virus. So we have to keep watching these new case numbers until these show signs of levelling off,” said ING’s Carnell.

Nevertheless the bond markets were giving their view loud and clear.

Benchmark U.S. 10-Year Treasuries hit a fresh record low of 1.0300% US10YT=RR before shuffling back up to 1.1028% in European trading where German Bunds were still -0.62%. [GVD/EUR]

Analysts said a sustained market recovery depended on the rate of new coronavirus infections slowing outside China.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The epidemic, which began in China, has killed roughly 3,000 people worldwide as authorities race to contain infections in Iran, Italy, South Korea and the United States.

Commodity markets were part of Monday’s global rebound. Oil prices bounced $1.5 a barrel on hopes of a deeper cut in output by OPEC after earlier hitting multi-year lows. [O/R]

Brent crude last traded at $51.3 per barrel LCOc1 and U.S. crude CLc1 at $46.2 per barrel, while industrial metals copper and nickel were 2% and 3% higher respectively and gold jumped 1.4% too after a mild drop last week. [MET/L][GOL/]