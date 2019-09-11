Stocks climb on trade hopes, bond yields rise ahead of ECB

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global equity markets climbed on Wednesday, encouraged by signs of a thaw in the trade war between the U.S. and China, while bond yields rose as investors remained uncertain about how aggressive the European Central Bank will be in providing stimulus at its Thursday meeting.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Stocks on Wall Street rose, buoyed by hopes of progress on the trade front after China announced its first batch of tariff exemptions for 16 types of U.S. products, days ahead of a planned meeting between trade negotiators.

“There were apparently some words out of China where they would be willing to talk about purchasing U.S. goods again,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

“In general, we are continuing to see some upbeat news and we just have to wait and see what the follow through is.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.38 points, or 0.25%, to 26,975.81, the S&P 500 gained 8.19 points, or 0.27%, to 2,987.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.90 points, or 0.57%, to 8,130.05.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.43% and was on pace for a sixth session of gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.75%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose for a third day, tracking those in the euro zone bond market, as investors were unsure about the stimulus measures the ECB will engage in, with a late report on Tuesday the central bank may delay quantitative easing adding to the uncertainty.

The 10-year yield hit a high of 1.752%, its highest level in just over a month.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 1.7282%, from 1.702% late on Tuesday.

The European Central Bank’s meeting comes ahead of next week’s policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve which is still widely expected to cut interest rates even as economic data showed producer prices unexpectedly rose in August.

Expectations for a 25-basis-point cut by the Fed at its next meeting stand at 88.8%, according to CME’s FedWatch, down from 92.3% on Tuesday. Market participants currently see no chance of a 50-basis-point cut from the central bank.

President Donald Trump pushed the Fed to cut interest rates to zero or into negative territory in a pair of Twitter posts on Wednesday.

In currencies, the euro weakened to a one-week low against the dollar ahead of the ECB meeting, while the dollar was on track for its best day in nearly two weeks against a basket of major currencies.

The dollar index rose 0.36%, with the euro down 0.43% to $1.0996.