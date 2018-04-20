Stocks dip on oil, tech weakness; oil slips after Trump remarks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stocks dipped on Friday amid weakness in the energy sector and as worries about a global slowdown in smartphone demand dented the technology sector, while oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump said prices were artificially high.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

While the MSCI index of global stock markets .MIWD00000PUS was down 0.91 percent on the day, it was still poised for its second week in the black after a strong start to the corporate earnings season.

A robust earnings season could offset fears of slowing global growth and help stock markets recover from a turbulent first quarter which saw greater volatility, a trade spat between the United States and China, and increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East over Syria.

(For a graphic on 'Attempting recovery' click reut.rs/2Jby3jM)

“While fundamentals remain robust, geopolitics and trade war fears, concerns over slowing global growth, and idiosyncratic issues in the tech sector have all weighed,” Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in note to clients, noting that a full-blown trade war between the U.S. and China was a major risk.

“In equities we see the recent correction as overdone, and the first quarter earnings season could act as the needed circuit breaker.”

Wall Street equities slid on weakness in energy stocks, dented by the falling oil prices, and a second session of limp tech stocks following a slide by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and its suppliers on Thursday. [.N]

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 187.96 points, or 0.76 percent, to 24,476.93, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 19.45 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,673.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 72.64 points, or 1 percent, to 7,165.42.

Oil prices tanked after Trump said via Twitter that prices were “artificially very high” and “will not be accepted.” [O/R]

U.S. crude CLcv1 fell 0.42 percent to $68.00 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was at $73.35, down 0.58 percent on the day.

However, they were still set for a second consecutive week of gains, buoyed by tightening supplies and continued support from OPEC and its allies on supply cuts.

The recent surge in oil prices to their highest for more than three years supported bond yields across the euro zone. [GVD/EUR] Higher oil prices tend to push up inflation, which strengthens the case for tighter monetary policy and higher rates.

Asian shares slipped as a warning from the world’s largest contract chipmaker knocked the tech sector.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 1.45 percent lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.13 percent. Emerging market stocks lost 1.52 percent.

Shares in Europe fell 0.14 percent but were on track for a fourth week of gains. [.EU]

Dovish remarks overnight from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney weakened sterling and helped the FTSE 100 .FTSE index advance. It was last up 0.35 percent.

Sterling continued to fall against the dollar, hitting its lowest against the greenback since April 6. GBP=D3 [GBP/]

Expectations of a British interest rate increase in May have shrunk to 40 percent from 70 percent earlier this week.

The dollar index .DXY, measured against a basket of peer currencies, rose 0.41 percent, with the euro EUR= down 0.54 percent to $1.2274. [FRX/]

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.5 percent to $1,338.84 an ounce.