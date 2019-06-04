Stocks gain as investors mull chances of rate cut; bond yields rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global stock indexes climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed the possibility of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, while yields on 10-year U.S Treasuries moved higher.

FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Stocks held early gains and Treasury yields briefly trimmed their increase after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will respond “as appropriate” to the risks posed by a global trade war and other recent developments.

His remarks followed St. Louis Fed President James Bullard’s comments late on Monday that a rate cut “may be warranted soon.”

Strategists said Powell’s comments suggested the Fed is considering its options.

“Investors are taking comfort in what appears to be a Fed that is contemplating cutting rates if the economy materially slows down,” said Michael Geraghty, equity strategist at Cornerstone Capital Group in New York.

In a brief statement included as part of a speech on broader monetary policy issues, Powell said the Fed was “closely monitoring the implications” of a trade dispute.

The United States’ trade war with China and other countries has been escalating in recent weeks.

On Wall Street, stocks bounced back from a sell-off in technology stocks a day earlier, when the Nasdaq also confirmed a correction.

Worries about a clamp-down on the world’s internet and social media giants and mounting recession jitters remained in the background for investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 383.44 points, or 1.54%, to 25,203.22, the S&P 500 gained 36.39 points, or 1.33%, to 2,780.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 117.79 points, or 1.61%, to 7,450.80.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.39% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.84%.

In U.S. Treasuries, yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4.00 basis points at 2.121% after falling to 2.061% on Monday, which was their lowest level since September 2017.

Jitters over the global economy have pushed investors into top-rated government bonds and other safety plays in recent weeks.

The dollar index rose 0.13%, with the euro down 0.05% to $1.1234.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.21% versus the greenback at 108.31 per dollar.

In the oil market, U.S. crude rose 0.49% to $53.51 per barrel and Brent.