Stocks lower as U.S. yields climb, commodities drop

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global equity markets retreated on Monday as U.S. bond yields moved closer to the 3 percent level that has unnerved investors in recent months and a fall in commodity prices pressured materials stocks.

U.S. bond prices fell, with the 10-year yield hitting its highest in over four years amid worries about the growing supply of government debt and accelerating inflation as oil and commodity prices have been rising in recent weeks.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.977 percent, from 2.951 percent late on Friday.

“There are supply concerns. The auction sizes are getting bigger,” said Larry Milstein, head of agency and government trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.

Commodities came under pressure after the U.S. mulled sanctions relief for United Company Rusal Plc (OKSAI.MM) as it weighed the potential impact of such measures on American allies and partners.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3, which hit a seven-year high on Thursday, were last down 8.7 percent at $2,254.50 a tonne. Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (AA.N) tumbled 14.01 percent.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.8 percent to $1,323.79 an ounce.

In equity markets, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 0.35 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.35 percent.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The climb in debt yields helped push the U.S. dollar to a seven-week high to put additional pressure on commodities and sent the euro and yen lower.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.68 percent, with the euro EUR= down 0.66 percent to $1.2205. The Japanese yen weakened 0.89 percent versus the greenback at 108.64 per dollar.

Oil prices were volatile, as crude recovered from earlier losses as investors juggled downward pressure after Iran squashed hopes that OPEC would extend its production cap pact and support on fears U.S. sanctions could dampen Iran’s output.

U.S. crude CLcv1 rose 0.09 percent to $68.46 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $74.52, up 0.62 percent on the day.

U.S. stocks were flat ahead of earnings from some big names in the technology sector this week, with Amazon.com (AMZN.O) down 0.3 percent and Microsoft (MSFT.O) flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 54.63 points, or 0.22 percent, to 24,408.31, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.14 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,667 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 22.32 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,123.80.

All eyes are on U.S. earnings, with more than 180 companies in the S&P 500 reporting results this week. Other names expected to report include Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) as well as Boeing (BA.N) and Chevron (CVX.N).

S&P 500 companies are expected to report their strongest first-quarter profit gains in seven years. Of the 87 companies that have reported so far, 79.3 percent have topped profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.