Trade hopes lift equity markets; best day for emerging stocks since 2016

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World equity markets rallied on Friday with emerging market stocks seeing their best day since 2016 on hopes the United States and China were mending trade relations, while strong U.S. wage growth boosted bond yields.

The signals on trade triggered a global surge in risk appetite that lifted metals and swathes of trade-sensitive currencies and bond markets. A buoyant Asian session, where most of the major markets gained between 2.5 and 4 percent, put emerging market stocks .MSCIEF up 3 percent.

“When (U.S. President Donald) Trump wants to bump the market ahead of the mid-terms, the market likes it,” said Saxo Bank’s head of FX strategy, John Hardy, referring to next week’s mid-term U.S. elections.

In Europe, Germany's export-heavy DAX .GDAXI jumped 1.5 percent in its best session since July.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.78 percent, while MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.76 percent.

U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in October and wages recorded their largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years, pointing to further labor market tightening that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in December.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Industrials and the benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose for a fourth day on strong earnings and optimism over the trade dispute, but Apple’s share slide (AAPL.O) after a disappointing forecast pulled the Nasdaq lower. [.N]

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 91.98 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,472.72, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.62 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,743.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 38.99 points, or 0.52 percent, to 7,395.07.

Apple’s shares dropped 6.8 percent, taking its market value below $1 trillion, after the iPhone maker warned sales for the crucial holiday quarter would likely miss expectations.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 9/32 in price to yield 3.176 percent, from 3.144 percent late on Thursday.

The dollar index .DXY, tracking the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.03 percent, with the euro EUR= up 0.09 percent to $1.1417.

In commodity markets, industrial metals led the charge on the hopes a Trump-Xi trade deal would prevent China’s resource-hungry economy faltering.

Oil prices were weighed down by a report that the U.S. government has agreed to let eight countries, including close allies South Korea and Japan, as well as India, keep buying Iranian oil after Washington re-imposes sanctions.

U.S. crude CLcv1 fell 0.58 percent to $63.32 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $72.78, down 0.15 percent on the day.