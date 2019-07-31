Trade tensions drag on stocks as markets await Fed verdict

LONDON (Reuters) - Fresh trade war fears weighed on global stocks on Wednesday before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with the dollar holding firm and Britain’s pound subdued on growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Combative warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump cast a shadow over Sino-U.S. trade talks, which concluded in Shanghai on Wednesday. Beijing attributed the lack of progress to Washington’s flip-flopping.

The fresh trade tensions come before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to see interest rates reduced by 25 basis points, its first rate cut in more than a decade. In focus now is on whether the Fed will leave the door open for further easing. The Fed’s decision is due at 1800 GMT.

MSCI’s broadest global stock index .MIWD00000PUS and Europe’s pan regional STOXX 600 both slipped 0.1%. The latter is near a fresh one-month low as worries over trade wars and Brexit offset encouraging signals from the earnings season.

London's FTSE .FTSE fell 0.1%, Frankfurt stocks .GDAXI gained 0.3% and Paris .FCHI edged up 0.1%. U.S. futures pointed to the main Wall Street indexes ESc1 NQc1 opening higher.

In focus were banks, with strong results from French lender BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Switzerland’s Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) countering a poor report from British bank Lloyds (LLOY.L).

“Trade talks have finished without an agreement,” said Justin Onuekwusi, fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management. “Of course, it doesn’t help that almost as a prelude to the conversation you get tweets that are quite antagonistic.”

Trump tweeted a warning to China against waiting out his current presidential term before concluding a trade deal.

Economic data underscored weakness in the euro zone economy, although markets largely shrugged off the news. Figures showed that growth in the bloc halved in the second quarter and inflation slowed sharply in July.

The slowing inflation rate is likely to strengthen market expectations that the European Central Bank, which wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2%, will further loosen monetary policy in September.

In Asia, shares ex-Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell to a six-week low with China mainland stocks down nearly 1% and Hong Kong tumbling 1.3%. Japan's Nikkei .N225 declined by 0.7%.

China data showing factory activity shrank for the third month in a row in July added to the sombre mood.

EASING EXPECTATIONS

In the United States, expectations for Fed easing have helped lift equities this month, with the S&P 500 .SPX index up 2.4%. Fed funds rate futures <0#FF:> are now fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday and another 25-basis-point cut by September.

“Exactly what happens today is far from a foregone conclusion,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said in a note to clients.

“Although the Fed have given no real encouragement to the notion of a 50 basis point (bps) cut it’s worth noting that the last time the Fed began a series of rate cuts, in September 2007, their opening move was a 50 bps cut, and a similar 50 bps cut happened when the Fed began cutting in January 2001.”

Trump on Tuesday reiterated his call for the Fed to make a large interest rate cut, saying he was disappointed in the U.S. central bank and that it had put him at a disadvantage by not acting sooner.

In currency markets, the dollar index .DXY traded flat around 98.030 after pulling back from a two-month high of 98.206 touched on Tuesday.

The dollar was also steady against the yen JPY= and the euro EUR=. The yen was undermined on Tuesday by the Bank of Japan's decision to refrain from expanding stimulus, although it committed to doing so "without hesitation" if required.

The British pound hovered near a 28-month low hit the previous day on growing concern about a disorderly Brexit.

Sterling traded at $1.2170 GBP=D4, not far from Tuesday's $1.2120. It has fallen 4.2% so far this month, on course for its worst monthly performance since October 2016.

In commodities, crude oil futures rose for the fifth straight day, buoyed by a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories. [O/R] U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 gained 37 cents to $58.41 per barrel; Brent crude futures LCOc1 added 41 cents to $65.13.