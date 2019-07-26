U.S. stocks bounce back; dollar climbs on GDP data, upbeat earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh intraday highs and the dollar reached a two-month peak on Friday as strong economic data and a stream of upbeat earnings reports stoked investor sentiment.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A spate of solid quarterly results from a wide array of U.S. companies, including Google parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Intel Corp (INTC.O), Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) and McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) helped allay disappointment over Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) miss.

U.S. economic growth slowed less than analysts expected in the second quarter on a jump in consumer spending, which more than made up for a drop in imports and a slowdown in inventory build-up.

“All and all, it was a pretty decent number given where estimates were a few weeks ago,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

Market participants now look to the coming week, when U.S. and China negotiators are due resume talks in Beijing aimed at resolving the market-rattling trade war and the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade at the conclusion of their two-day monetary policy meeting.

“It’s good that (the U.S. and China) are talking,” Hellwig added. “That’s about all the market expects, a continuing dialogue.”

Regarding the Fed meeting, Hellwig believes the central bank will deliver the expected 25 basis point interest rate cut.

“I think the net result will be positive and reaffirm that the Fed is our friend,” he said, adding that the European Central Bank on Thursday “set the stage for monetary easing” globally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.39 points, or 0.05%, to 27,155.37, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 19.78 points, or 0.66%, to 3,023.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 89.01 points, or 1.08%, to 8,327.55.

A rally in large-cap stocks pushed European shares higher, as positive earnings and a surge in Vodafone Group (VOD.L) spurred a recovery from Thursday’s sell-off, which was driven by the European Central Bank leaving interest rates unchanged.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.31% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.24%.

Bucking the trend, emerging-market assets slipped as investors shied away from riskier assets after ECB President Mario Draghi gave a rosier-than-expected economic outlook.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.51%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.69% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.45%.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against other world currencies, climbed to a two-month high, setting a course for a second straight weekly advance.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.22%, with the euro EUR= down 0.21% to $1.1122.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.08% versus the greenback at 108.73 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2384, down 0.56% on the day.

U.S. Treasuries yields were steady following the U.S. Commerce Department’s better-than-expected GDP report.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.0756%, from 2.074% late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.5987%, from 2.603% late on Thursday.

Oil prices inched higher and were on track for a weekly increase due to concerns over the safety of oil transport around the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. crude CLcv1 fell 0.04% to $56.00 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $63.34, down 0.08% on the day.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.4% to $1,419.16 an ounce.

Copper CMCU3 lost 0.82% to $5,958.00 a tonne.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 lost 1.07% to $1,806.50 a tonne.