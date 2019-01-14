Weak China trade hits stocks, prompts risk-off trade

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock indexes fell on Monday after a shock contraction in Chinese trade reignited fears of a sharper slowdown in global growth and caused investors to sell riskier assets.

Copper and other commodity prices fell and the Australian and New Zealand dollars also declined following the China news, which added to worries that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were taking a toll on the world’s second-largest economy. The yen rose against the dollar.

“The biggest theme (in the market today) is risk-off,” said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at Tempus, Inc.

Data from China showed imports fell 7.6 percent year-on-year in December while analysts had predicted a 5-percent rise. Exports dropped 4.4 percent, confounding expectations for a 3-percent gain.

(GRAPHIC: China trade shock - tmsnrt.rs/2SYCUu9)

For an interactive version of the following chart, click here tmsnrt.rs/2SRopIf.

The United States and China - the world’s two largest economies - have been in talks for months to try to resolve their bitter trade war, with no signs of substantial progress.

Adding to the gloom were weak industrial output numbers from the euro zone, which showed the largest fall in nearly three years.

Softening demand has been felt around the world with sales of goods ranging from iPhones to automobiles slowing, prompting profit warnings from Apple (AAPL.O) among others.

Trade-sensitive shares fell, including Boeing Co (BA.N) Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), though U.S. stock investors also were on edge as the U.S. earnings season kicked off.

“We’re seeing some cautiousness heading into the beginning of earnings season as people are worried about guidance and what companies are going to say, especially in relation to trade,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 71.09 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,924.86, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.3 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,584.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 46.93 points, or 0.67 percent, to 6,924.55.

Citigroup Inc (C.N) shares were higher after the bank beat profit estimates as lower expenses offset a drop in quarterly revenue.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.48 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.44 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields turned higher on Monday, after trading mostly lower, as risk sentiment improved after President Donald Trump said he was not looking to declare a national emergency amid a partial government shutdown.

In the foreign exchange market, the Japanese yen JPY=, a safe-haven currency that benefits in times of geopolitical turmoil, rose against the U.S. dollar.

The Australian dollar AUD=, which was down 0.24 percent, and kiwi dollar NZD=, which was down 0.12 percent. China is Australia's largest trade partner.

COMMODITIES SUFFER

The prospect of slowing global growth also roiled some commodity markets. Industrial metals copper CMCU3 and aluminum lost ground in London and Shanghai.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was bid down 0.9 percent at $5,888 a ton after failing to trade in official rings, its lowest level in more than a week.

Oil prices were down about 1 percent on the global slowdown concerns.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 61 cents to $59.87 a barrel, trading as low as $59.27 intraday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell 36 cents to $51.23 a barrel, after sinking to a session low earlier of $50.43.