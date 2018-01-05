World stocks hit fresh highs, dollar undeterred by U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World shares continued their strong start to 2018, with European stocks closing higher and Wall Street advancing, while the U.S. dollar reversed its losses against the euro after a brief dip following the U.S. jobs report.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.51 percent, reaching a fresh record high on the day.

Throughout the first week of 2018, world shares have risen and several benchmarks have broken records. With the world’s largest economies all growing healthily at once and central banks moving slowly to tighten policy, investors have poured money into risk assets.

European shares scored their best week since last April on Friday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 closing up 0.93 percent and holding at a two-month high. Euro zone blue chips .STOXX50E gained 1.09 percent on the day, notching the best performance since April.

Switzerland's blue-chip SMI .SSMI hit an all-time high, rising 0.50 percent, and Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE also sailed to a new record and closed up 0.37 percent.

U.S. stocks also advanced on Friday as investors looked past weaker-than-expected U.S. job gains in December and focused on signs of a pick-up in wage growth.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 148,000 jobs last month, while economists had expected a rise of 190,000. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent, compared to 0.1 percent in November.

“The market is shrugging it off because it’s not weak enough to detract the Fed from raising rates further. The modest rise in average hourly wage number should give the Fed some breathing room,” said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at SIT Fixed Income Advisors LLC in Minneapolis.

Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures continued to bet the Fed would raise interest rates just two times this year, heavily pricing in a March rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI last rose 107.77 points, or 0.43 percent, to 25,182.9, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 10.6 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,734.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 46.35 points, or 0.65 percent, to 7,124.26.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.73 percent higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.89 percent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.68 percent.

DOLLAR UP FOLLOWING DATA

The U.S. dollar rose on Friday, after a brief dip, after investors decided the U.S. December non-farm payrolls report would not stop the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates multiple times this year.

“It was a little disappointing. The market doesn’t care. The margin of error on this number is always big,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago, referring to the U.S. jobs data.

“What we’d be concerned about is if we see a couple of prints below 100,000. Until then, we’re okay,” he added.

The dollar index last .DXY rose 0.1 percent, with the euro EUR= down 0.18 percent to $1.2045.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.35 percent at 113.17 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3569, up 0.13 percent on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on optimism over new tax cuts and the rise in monthly wage gains in the jobs report.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.4781 percent, from 2.453 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last fell 20/32 in price to yield 2.816 percent, from 2.786 percent late on Thursday.

Oil prices fell with U.S. production soaring. Earlier in the week, prices climbed to highs last seen in 2015, boosted by tightening supply and political tensions in OPEC member Iran.

U.S. crude CLcv1 fell 0.82 percent to $61.50 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $67.69, down 0.56 percent on the day.

In commodities, zinc hit its highest in more than a decade as concerns over market tightness continued. Three-month zinc .CMZN3 on the London Metal Exchange was last bid at $3,352.