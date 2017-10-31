World stocks set for 12th month of gains, dollar nudges up

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stocks headed for a record twelfth month of gains as Europe outshone Wall Street on Tuesday while the dollar edged up and U.S. Treasury yields were steady.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street had a choppy morning while European stocks hit a 5 1/2-month high as data showed euro zone growth of 2.5 percent year-on-year and unemployment at its lowest since early 2009.

Strong earnings from Oreo cookie maker Mondelez (MDLZ.O)

boosted the S&P, while Pfizer’s (PFE.N) report weighed.

“We’re still in the thick of earnings and have seen some high-profile companies driving the market a lot,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 21.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 23,370.28, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.72 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,575.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 22.76 points, or 0.34 percent, to 6,721.72.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against major currencies, was set for its biggest monthly rise since November 2016.

It rebounded slightly from its Monday decline after Federal investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election charged President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and aide Rick Gates, with money laundering.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to the market this week,” said Shaun Osborne, currency strategist at Scotia Bank in Toronto, citing central bank meetings, data and expectations Trump would announce his Federal Reserve chairperson choice.

Market participants were watching for “another shoe to drop” in the Russia probe, he said.

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Staff/Remote

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.08 percent, with the euro EUR= down 0.13 percent to $1.1634.

U.S. Treasury prices were steady as investors braced for events that could prompt volatility. Wednesday’s potential catalysts include the Treasury Department’s refunding plans, the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, and a possible tax bill introduction.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.3739 percent, from 2.37 percent late on Monday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last rose 4/32 in price to yield 2.8746 percent, from 2.88 percent late on Monday.

RECORD RUN

The MSCI’s 47-country ‘All World’ index .MIWD00000PUS was set to top its 2003 run of 11 straight months of gains. It gained 0.09 percent Tuesday.

MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS ended up 0.4 percent. Strong gains in South Korea helped offset weakness in China and Hong Kong after disappointing industrial data from China.

South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 ended up 1 percent at a record high after Seoul and Beijing agreed to normalize relations that have been strained by a year-long standoff over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea.

Oil prices steadied after a week of gains as the prospect of increasing U.S. exports dampened bullish sentiment that has driven Brent to more than two-year highs above $60 per barrel.[nL4N1N6256]

U.S. crude CLcv1 fell 0.18 percent to $54.05 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $60.46, down 0.21 percent on the day.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.5 percent to $1,270.02 an ounce. It was on track for its second straight monthly decline.