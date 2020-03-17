Dollar funding costs jump to hit highest since 2011

LONDON (Reuters) - The demand for dollars via the currency derivative markets surged on Tuesday in a sign of growing pressures in funding markets as concerns as the coronavirus-induced economic stress intensified.

Three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap spreads EURCBS3M=ICAP rose to around 120 basis points, up from less than 90 on Monday and putting the spread as its widest since late 2011 - the height of the euro zone debt crisis.

A wider spread indicates market participants are willing to pay a higher premium to get access to dollars. The three-month euro/dollar spread was around 20 bps in early March.