FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday that BP, which leads a number of big energy projects in the former Soviet country, will cut its oil production by 76,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May-June.

SOCAR itself plans to cut production by 17,000 bpd over the same period, part of the global deal to reduce oil production.