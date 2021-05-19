BP CEO says business opportunities exist in rewriting global energy system

FILE PHOTO: BP's new Chief Executive Bernard Looney gives a speech in central London, Britain February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BP CEO Bernard Looney said on Wednesday that calls for lower investment in oil, gas from an International Energy Agency report the previous day are consistent with the company’s strategy. Speaking at a virtual energy conference hosted by Columbia University, Looney said trillions of dollars will be spent rewriting earth’s energy system, which sets up business opportunities.